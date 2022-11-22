Winter Weather, Freezing Rain And Slick Roads Send Workers Home Early

A Winter Weather Advisory ended the work day for PNNL and the 300 area of Hanford.

Only essential staff have the authorization to access the two work sites.

Workers were sent home early (10 am) due to the forecast.

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect till 10 pm Tuesday for the Lower Columbia Basin. Mixed precipitation and areas of freezing rain are possible.

Plan on slippery road conditions for the evening commute. Slow down and exercise caution while traveling. Tuesday's high is 36 degrees. Because the evening low will be hovering around 32 degrees, roadways may remain slick. Wednesday promises a high in the '40s.

This is our first taste of winter weather in the Tri-Cities. Buckle up, add extra time to your commute, and use caution to reach your destination safely. If you don't have to go out, don't.

