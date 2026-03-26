Win Tickets to Rock The Locks in Umatilla Oregon &#8211; Here&#8217;s How To Win Your Tickets

Win Tickets to Rock The Locks in Umatilla Oregon – Here’s How To Win Your Tickets

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Umatilla is going to be rocking this September as Rock The Locks is coming back for three big days in the sun.

Here's Where You Can Win Tickets to Rock the Locks in Umatilla, Oregon

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Godsmack, Daughtry, Tesla, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are just some of the awesome rock acts ready to take the stage, and now we've got a chance for you to win your free tickets.

Get Signed Up Below for Tickets to Rock The Locks in September

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READ MORE: Tesla Set To Bring The Classic Rock to Rock The Locks in Oregon

Under the stars, you are going to be rocking the weekend away with Godsmack, Sevendust, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Candlebox, Dorothy, Jackyl, Royal Bliss, and many more.

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If you've been wanting to win your free tickets, now is your chance. Get signed up to win your free tickets before they go on sale on April 2nd.

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Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

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