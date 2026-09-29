Wildfire Near Finley Prompts Evacuation Request for Nearby Residents

Wind always seems to be a factor when a wildfire breaks out in the Columbia Basin.

Wildfire Erupts Near Finley as Residents Asked to Evacuate

Benton County Sheriff's Department and area fire departments are responding to a wildfire near Finley.

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Finley Residents Asked to Evacuate as Wildfire Spreads in Wind

At this time, officials are asking residents in the area of 73rd and Fremont and 1924 PR to evacuate.

Currently, Finley Elementary School is not evacuating, but they are aware and monitoring.

Please avoid the area and stay clear.

READ MORE: Blue Bridge Will Have Delays and Closures Until October 1st

Here is the current timeline of the fire as we know it:

8:30 a.m. - Crews are headed to a report of a grass fire off of Nine Canyon near Seal Springs and State Route 397

11 a.m. - Fire is under control. Containment is 75%.

As we get more details, we will keep you up to date. At this time, the fire is 75% contained. If you need more details and updates on the fire, click here.

Hopefully, the wind will die down, giving local firefighters a chance to put out this fire quickly and safely.