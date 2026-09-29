Wildfire Near Finley Prompts Evacuation Request for Nearby Residents
Wind always seems to be a factor when a wildfire breaks out in the Columbia Basin.
Wildfire Erupts Near Finley as Residents Asked to Evacuate
Benton County Sheriff's Department and area fire departments are responding to a wildfire near Finley.
Finley Residents Asked to Evacuate as Wildfire Spreads in Wind
At this time, officials are asking residents in the area of 73rd and Fremont and 1924 PR to evacuate.
Currently, Finley Elementary School is not evacuating, but they are aware and monitoring.
Please avoid the area and stay clear.
READ MORE: Blue Bridge Will Have Delays and Closures Until October 1st
Here is the current timeline of the fire as we know it:
11 a.m. - Fire is under control. Containment is 75%.
As we get more details, we will keep you up to date. At this time, the fire is 75% contained. If you need more details and updates on the fire, click here.
Hopefully, the wind will die down, giving local firefighters a chance to put out this fire quickly and safely.
Safety Alert: 5 Products Recalled That Could Be in WA Homes
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals