What Town Do You Really Think Is the Most “Eastern Washington” Town?

What Is The Most "Eastern Washington" town In Washington State?

If you ask anyone from Washington State what the most "Eastern Washington" town is, you're bound to get a wide variety of answers.



Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash

From Spokane to Pullman, there are a lot of great towns in Eastern Washington, but which one do you think is the most "Eastern Washington" town?

In the Facebook group " You Know You're From Tri-Cities", it was posted "What town do you guys think is the most "Eastern Washington" town?"

The original poster didn't say exactly what the parameters of the question are. If you mean geographically or do you mean a vibe or a spirit of a place?

Lots of comments got into the discussion and it looks like over 200+ comments as everyone tried to figure out what is the most "Eastern Washington" town

Photo by Jesse Bowser on Unsplash

We've selected a few that might meet the criteria:

We picked the towns based on geographical location or towns with that true "Eastern Washington" feel and we will let you continue to fight it out amongst yourselves.

10 Towns That Might Qualify As The Most "Eastern Washington" Town Here are 10 towns that might qualify as the most "Eastern Washington" towns in Washington State. They are based on geography and a cool "hipness" feel.

Is it Spokane, with its urban vibes? Pullman, with its college-town feel? Or Moses Lake, with its natural beauty?

Let us know in the comments!

