Affordable Weekend Shuttle Available to Yakima River Floaters in Richland
Finally! Weekend shuttle service is available for Yakima River floaters in Richland.
The shuttle service is the brainchild of a Tri-Cities woman, Faith Luna. She's a mother with a side-hustle. For now, the service is available on weekends only. Faith and her husband will shuttle parties up to 6 people from the bottom of the Yakima River in Richland to the top, at the bridge on Van Giesen Street. The $25 donation is to cover gas and expenses for the Luna's vehicles.
Luna and her husband have a truck and a car for transporting floaters. She's enlisted the help of several family members for when the shuttle service picks up. Luna reminds floaters to bring their own tubes and life jackets. They are NOT provided.
What is provided, is inflation of your tubes at the river before launching.
Luna offers some tips to share for responsible floating on the Yakima River.
Bring a garbage bag. Clean up after yourself and others. Keep the river clean.
Bring hydration. Water is good. Some people use floaty coolers to keep their beverages cold. Pack snacks
Don't forget sunscreen.
Remember, bring your own tubes and life jackets. They are not provided.
How can you make a reservation for the shuttle service?
Call 509-619-8553 and leave a message. Luna will return your call to confirm. Luna hopes that her shuttle service will allow more people to enjoy floating on the Yakima River.
Luna introduced the shuttle service for Richland floaters on Facebook. You can also message her there.