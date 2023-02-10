A lost coyote had quite a scary experience at a Washington Hospital earlier this week.

It seems the wayward animal found her way into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center in Port Townsend on Tuesday.

After the scared coyote entered the facility, she quickly realized she didn't belong there. She ran down a hallway and crashed through a window, injuring herself, and was trapped in the enclosed courtyard.

Personnel with Jefferson County Animal Control were quick to respond.

According to a Facebook post from Center Valley Animal Rescue:

After a thorough exam and a few stiches the coyote appears to be in good health and is currently recovering in our wildlife enclosure. After the coyote recovers she will be released back into the wild.

After an overnight stay, the female coyote was released the following day to rejoin her pack. You can watch the amazing release below.

Hopefully, the coyote won't be back to visit any time soon.

