Would You Dare Visit Washington’s Most Haunted Lake?

If you are looking for a spooky road trip for the Halloween holiday, I've got the perfect haunted lake for you in Washington State.

Why Lake Crescent Might Be the Creepiest Place in Washington

Lake Crescent in Olympic National Park, home of the “Lady of the Lake is considered the most "spookiest" lake in the Evergreen State.

Get our free mobile app

Holy Shades of Jason Vorhees and Friday the 13th. Lake Crescent has a real-life story that residents believe really happened, making the lake one of the spookiest in the nation.

In 1937, Hallie Latham Illingworth, a waitress at Lake Crescent Lodge (then the Singer’s Lake Crescent Tavern), disappeared.

Her husband claimed she’d run off with someone else, but about three years later, her body was discovered floating in the lake in 1940.

She had been bound, wrapped in blankets, and thrown into the cold waters.

Washington’s “Lady of the Lake” Still Haunts These Waters

The lake’s cold, chemically unique water apparently preserved her body unusually well.

Some reports say flesh turned into a “soap-like” substance rather than decomposing normally, so the coroner was able to identify her even after all the years of being underwater.

Creepy and GROSS!

Dental records later pointed to her husband as the murderer, and he was tried and put into prison for nine years before he was paroled.

Some say she still haunts the lake, so if you are looking for a spooky adventure, this might be the road trip for you.

Nearby Spruce Railroad Trail adds to the mood: an old trail along the water’s edge, lots of spots where one could imagine a ghost story unfolding.

Lake Crescent might be the spookiest lake in Washington; it's worth checking out if you dare.

READ NEXT: 10 Creepy Ghost Towns Near Pasco, Washington