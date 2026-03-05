Washington Volunteers Rescue Dog From Mud Mountain Hillside

I think I've discovered my new favorite non-profit organization in Washington State.

Rope Rescue Saves Stranded Washington State Dog

The Washington State Animal Response Team, or WASART, rescues animals in dangerous situations. If you love animals, this is a Facebook page you'll want to follow.

Here's why I've become a fan:

Late in the afternoon on February 26th, the volunteers with the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) received a call about a dog named Pepper who had fallen down a steep hillside near Mud Mountain Dam.

Pepper had slipped about 60 feet down and was stuck on a narrow section of the slope with a dangerous vertical drop below her.

Washington State Volunteers Save Dog Stuck 60 Feet Down a Slope

Members of WASART’s Technical Rescue Team quickly responded, hiking about 20 minutes with their gear to reach Pepper’s location.

As more rescuers arrived, they brought additional rope equipment and lighting since darkness was quickly approaching.

The team set up a twin-tension rope system so one rescuer could safely descend the loose hillside.

Carefully navigating branches and unstable ground, the rescuer slowly made their way down while calmly talking to Pepper.

When the rescuer finally reached her, Pepper immediately crawled over with her tail wagging.

After being secured in a lift harness, Pepper and the rescuer were slowly raised back up the hillside.

Lots of tail wagging ensued after Pepper got topside. You can tell from the pictures that love is grand.

I've become a big fan after seeing this rescue on Facebook. I'm glad Pepper is doing great after her scary fall down the mountain.

I bookmarked the WASART Facebook page and sent them a few bucks for a job well done. I think Pepper would be glad that I did.