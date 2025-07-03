Turkey Bacon Trouble: Major Oscar Mayer Recall Hits Washington State
We all love bacon, but it looks like you might want to check your freezer as Oscar Meyer is recalling over 300,000 pounds of turkey bacon in Washington State.
Sizzling Scare: Massive Turkey Bacon Recall by Oscar Mayer in the Evergreen State
Here are the products that are affected by the recall:
- 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548601" printed on the packaging under the barcode,"use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "02 AUG 2025," and lot code "RS40."
- 36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548748" printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging "23 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."
- 48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and UPC "071871548793" printed on the packaging under the barcode and "use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."
The turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025, and shipped nationwide, including Washington State.
So, check your fridge and freezer to be safe with these turkey bacon products. You can read more details on the recall here.
