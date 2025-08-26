TSA Bans Popular Hair Tools From WA State Carry-On Bags

The TSA "shooed" the shoe rule recently, but it looks like they've added three more items that'll be banned from your carry-on bags here in Washington State.

Packing for a Flight? TSA Says Leave These Hair Tools at Home

The Transportation Safety Administration is buckling down, and it seems like they've added three more items to their banned list.

New 3-D Explosives Scanner Installed At TSA Checkpoint At Miami Airport Getty Images loading...

If you are flying out of a Washington State airport, here are the items you'll need to know about:

According to the FAA, the following items are now banned from carry-on luggage:

Cordless curling irons or flat irons containing gas cartridges

Butane-fueled curling irons or flat irons

Gas refills (spare cartridges) for these devices

Butane Curling Irons and Refills Now Prohibited in Carry-On Luggage

I know it can be frustrating when you are in line as the TSA goes through your stuff, but just a heads up on making sure you don't have those items in your carry-on bags.

According to MSN.com, the main concern comes from the flammable nature of butane and similar gases. If damaged, punctured, or exposed to extreme heat, these cartridges can become dangerous onboard.

While these devices are no longer allowed in carry-on bags, travelers should note that some battery-operated hair tools remain permitted as long as they meet TSA guidelines for lithium batteries.

If you are ever curious about what you can take in a flight, use the TSA's “What Can I Bring?” tool. I've enclosed a link here for you to check out so you won't get stuck in the security line.

