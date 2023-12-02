Do it Now, or Face a $500 Fine in WA State…

Driving in the PNW is often hazardous and it can cost you if you don't know the law.

Traveling throughout the PNW, especially in the higher elevations often brings about serious driving conditions. What if you're not prepared? Can you get fined for not having chains in your vehicle?

From the Washington State Department of Transportation:

Those traveling into higher elevations should carry chains and have approved traction tires whenever winter weather is possible, especially Nov. 1 through March 31. Studded tires do NOT satisfy state chain requirements; if chains are required, they'll have to installed on top of studded tires.

It's a lot to take in, especially for someone who may not know all the rules of the road. Driving in heavy snow is stressful. It helps to know before you go. If you're planning to travel in higher elevations, it is recommended that you have chains.

When you encounter the sign above, this means: "Chains are required on ALL vehicles, even 4WD/AWD." This is the last step before a pass is closed.

