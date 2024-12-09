Washington Ranks 9th in U.S. for Drowning Rates

Washington ranks ninth in the nation for its drowning rate. An analysis of the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that from 2018 to 2022, Washington recorded 770 deaths due to drowning, at an average rate of 2.0 per 100,000 residents - 27% above the national average of 1.6.

The Big Picture Nationally

Alaska had the highest rate, 5.3 per 100,000 residents- more than twice the national average- followed by Hawaii at 3.9. Other landlocked states like Arkansas and Montana also ranked in the top 10, proving that the threat of drowning is not confined to the coasts. The lowest rate was Nebraska, with a rate of 1.0 per 100,000 residents, 34% below the national average.

Why Drowning Remains a Threat

The study enumerates several contributing factors to the drowning risks in Washington and other states. Some of these include:

Natural Water Bodies: Scenic rivers, lakes, and coastal waters in Washington introduce different kinds of challenges associated with unpredictable conditions.

Skill Gaps: 54% of Americans in this country report lacking basic skills in swimming, further escalating the risks.

Alcohol Use: Poor judgment associated with alcohol consumption continues to play a major role.

Lack of Supervision: This is particularly critical for children in pools and bathtubs.

Prevention is Key

Experts suggest attacking the problem from several angles to reduce these drowning deaths:

Swimming Lessons: Providing increased access to swimming education, especially for low-income communities.

CPR Training : Equipping the public with life-saving techniques.

Public Safety Campaigns: Raising the profile on water safety around high-hazard areas.

Safety Equipment: Promoting use of life jackets and limiting accessibility to alcohol near water.

A Call to Action for Washington

The natural beauty of Washington, with its numerous waterways, draws both locals and tourists. However, a more vigilant approach to water safety is also required. With 770 lives lost in just five years, state and local governments, along with community organizations, have an opportunity to address these risks through education, improved access to safety resources, and increased public awareness.