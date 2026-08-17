Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued for 7-Month-Old Washington Baby

Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued for 7-Month-Old Washington Baby

Credit: Washington State Patrol

The Washington State Patrol has issued an endangered missing person alert for a 7-month-old from Vancouver, Washington.

7-Month-Old Baby Missing, Washington State Patrol Issues Alert

7-month-old Marcello Martinez was taken by Raul Martinez on August 16th at 5 - 6 AM in the Vancouver area, resulting in an alert being released by the Washington State Patrol.

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Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued for 7-Month-Old Washington Baby

Martinez is believed to be driving a late '90s red Jeep Grand Cherokee; the license plate is unknown at the time of this writing.

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Credit: Washington State Patrol
Credit: Washington State Patrol

Infant — Marcello Martinez

  • 7 months old
  • 24 inches tall
  • 16 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Wearing a blue onesie saying “Grandma’s the best” in neon green

Adult — Raul Martinez

  • 37 years old
  • 5'6"
  • 180 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Wearing tight sweatpants, a white shirt, and a blue/green jacket

The vehicle might have evidence tape on it. If you see this child or man, call 911 ASAP.

Get more details on this alert here.

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Sadly, children go missing every single year here in Washington State. We've compiled a list of the 81 children still missing here in Washington State. Let's help bring them home if you can.

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone?

I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people?

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Filed Under: amber alert
Categories: Tri-Cities News

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