Do You Break These Six Common Laws On A Daily Basis In Washington State?

It might surprise you but I'm pretty sure you break the law on a daily basis.



I know that I don't know you personally but I'm betting that at least one of the laws I'm about to tell you gets broken by you daily.

What's The #1 Most Common Law We All Break Daily In Washington State?

I'll fess up. I'm a five-mile over-the-speed limit guy so technically when I leave work today and drive home, I'll be breaking the law.

I think there are six common laws that we break on a daily basis and might not even know we are breaking the law.

Here are six common laws that most people will break in Washington State on a daily basis.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you?

As you can see, I'm sure you've broken one or two of these laws or will break these laws today or tomorrow. I already fessed up to speeding, so I'll take the fifth on any more law-breaking.

