Could Your Favorite Salty Snacks Be Banned Next in WA State?

Could Your Favorite Salty Snacks Be Banned Next in Washington State?

My wife is always on my case about synthetic chemicals in pre-packaged foods, and now it looks like several synthetic dyes are on the road to being banned by 2027 in Washington State.



Could Washington State Be Saying Farewell to Salty Favorites?

The first synthetic dye to be tossed is Red Dye #3, which the FDA is hoping to speed up removal over the next few years.

If there is one thing my wife takes shots at, it's Red Dye #3 - you can find it in such things as baked goods, candy, frozen desserts and even beverages.

Another new bill will remove an additional two synthetic food colorings and an additional six synthetic dyes.

In an article from ABC News, these are the dyes the FDA would like to ban:

Federal officials are taking steps to pull the authorization for two rarely used synthetic food colorings -- Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B -- within the coming months. In addition, the six other petroleum-based dyes that federal health agencies are seeking to eliminate by the end of next year are Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1 and Blue No. 2.

What does that mean for your salty snacks in our state? They might be on the chopping block, as these dyes are featured in several foods that include cereal, ice cream, snacks, yogurts, and many other items.

We'll see if the FDA can get it done over the next few years, and hopefully we'll still be able to have our favorite foods without all the dyes - you can read more details about the bill here.

Do you agree or disagree with this bill? Let me know in the comments below.

