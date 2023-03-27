Bears Waking Up from Winter, WA DNR Warning to Keep Your Distance

It's about that time, bears are waking up from their winter naps.

When Spring arrives, the snow melts, the bears are waking up and they're hungry. They leave their dens searching for food. From nps.gov:

For visitors beginning their spring and summer vacations, the emergence of bears means a chance to see a bruin in its natural habitat, its home. But it also means that another food source presents itself to bears - the food you may accidentally (or intentionally) leave behind or provide. Storing your food and disposing of garbage properly can mean life or death to a bear. Be sure to always properly store food in bear country.

The only place I've ever encountered a bear was at the zoo.

Tips for coming into contact with a bear from the WA Dept. of Fish & Wildlife:

Stop and remain calm. Assess the situation. If the bear is unaware, move away quietly and continue to watch its behavior.

If a bear walks near you, stand up and wave your arms and talk in a low voice.

Don't throw anything at it. The bear will take that as a threat.

If you can't get away from the bear or if it moves toward you, clap your hands and stomp your feet, yell, and stare at the eyes. Try to be intimidating.

If you have bear spray, use it.

Do not run from the bear.

