Are you like me? I always walk out of the grocery store carrying all of my items without a grocery bag.

Washington Shoppers to Pay Higher Grocery Bag Fee in 2026

I can't stand to pay the 8 cents for a grocery bag and will only get one as a last resort. If I do a big shopping trip, I'll bring my own bags.

Are you like that?

It appears that the 8-cent grocery bag price is going up again in January 2026 in Washington State.

Right now, both paper and reusable plastic carryout bags cost 8 cents each at most retail locations, but starting in January, the fee for reusable plastic bags will rise to 12 cents per bag. Paper bags will stay at 8 cents.

Why Grocery Bags Will Cost More in Washington Starting January 2026

Under RCW 70A.530, beginning in 2026, prices will go up again on our grocery bags.

The good news, the bag fee isn’t a tax. The money doesn’t go to the state. Instead, stores keep the fee to offset the cost of providing compliant bags.

But if you want to avoid the grocery bag cost, it's another reason to bring your own bags while shopping. I'll continue to carry my stuff without a bag, which always gets strange looks.

There are a few exemptions worth noting.

Shoppers who use WIC, SNAP, TANF, or the state’s Food Assistance Program won’t have to pay the fee. Food banks and other meal assistance programs also don’t get charged.

