Rite Aid is closing several stores in Oregon and Washington State after announcing its second bankruptcy in less than two years.

Say Goodbye: Rite Aid Releases List of Washington State Stores Closing

We've been anxiously awaiting the list of stores to close in the PNW. Rite Aid's closure has customers worried about where they'll fill their prescriptions in the future.

Rite Aid Files For Bankruptcy

In an article from KTLA, over 100 stores have been identified and marked for closure shortly.

Now, we know which locations in Washington State and Oregon will be shutting down.

Some are close to Tri-Cities, but right now, there are no closures in the Columbia Basin.

Heads Up! Rite Aid Reveals Upcoming Closure List for WA Stores

Here are the Oregon locations:

728 South West 4th Avenue, Ontario

4041 NW Logan Road, Lincoln City

2049 West Cascade Avenue, Hood River

178 West Ellendale Avenue, The Dalles

1217 Campbell Street, Baker City

44 Michigan Avenue NE, Bandon

313 South Roosevelt Drive, Seaside

626 McClaine St, Silverton

According To Reports, Rite Aid To File For Bankruptcy Protection

Here are the Washington State locations:

35013 Snoqualmie Pkwy, Snoqualmie

27000 Miller Bay Rd NE, Kingston

909 East Yelm Avenue, Yelm

1517 Commercial Ave., Anacortes

608 W. Stanley Street, Granite Falls

609 Omache Drive, Omak

As you can see, smaller locations are closing first in Washington and Oregon. Customers do have until June 6th to use their gift cards and other benefits.

Speculation remains that Rite Aid might be able to sell off its other locations and remain open, but that remains to be seen.

As of this writing, Rite Aid's NOT on the list remain open in Oregon and Washington State

