Rite Aid Releases List of Washington State Stores Closing
Rite Aid is closing several stores in Oregon and Washington State after announcing its second bankruptcy in less than two years.
We've been anxiously awaiting the list of stores to close in the PNW. Rite Aid's closure has customers worried about where they'll fill their prescriptions in the future.
In an article from KTLA, over 100 stores have been identified and marked for closure shortly.
Now, we know which locations in Washington State and Oregon will be shutting down.
Some are close to Tri-Cities, but right now, there are no closures in the Columbia Basin.
Here are the Oregon locations:
- 728 South West 4th Avenue, Ontario
- 4041 NW Logan Road, Lincoln City
- 2049 West Cascade Avenue, Hood River
- 178 West Ellendale Avenue, The Dalles
- 1217 Campbell Street, Baker City
- 44 Michigan Avenue NE, Bandon
- 313 South Roosevelt Drive, Seaside
- 626 McClaine St, Silverton
Here are the Washington State locations:
- 35013 Snoqualmie Pkwy, Snoqualmie
- 27000 Miller Bay Rd NE, Kingston
- 909 East Yelm Avenue, Yelm
- 1517 Commercial Ave., Anacortes
- 608 W. Stanley Street, Granite Falls
- 609 Omache Drive, Omak
As you can see, smaller locations are closing first in Washington and Oregon. Customers do have until June 6th to use their gift cards and other benefits.
Speculation remains that Rite Aid might be able to sell off its other locations and remain open, but that remains to be seen.
As of this writing, Rite Aid's NOT on the list remain open in Oregon and Washington State
