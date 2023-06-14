Washington Ranked Top 10 Fun State – What Makes It So Special?
How Fun Is Washington State? A New Survey Says Why WA Is GREAT!
As summer gets underway in Washington State, I'm sure you've heard the dreaded "I'm bored" from your kids already.
I was once that kid until I realized that Washington State has a lot to offer kids and adults alike.
Is Washington State A Fun Place To Visit?
It's easy to put California at the top of the fun states to visit lists due to its theme parks but Washington State doesn't rank too shabby in a recent survey from our friends at Wallethub.
As expected, California is #1 but Washington State slides in at #8 as a great fun state to visit.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.
Fun in Washington (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.):
- 12th – Restaurants per Capita
- 5th – Movie Theaters per Capita
- 8th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita
- 14th – Fitness Centers per Capita
- 19th – Access to National Parks
- 11th – Casinos per Capita
- 29th – Variety of Arts, Entertainment & Recreation Establishments
As you can see Washington State scores high in a lot of great areas.
I know that the west side of the state gets lots of attention due to Seattle but Eastern Washington and specifically Tri-Cities has a lot of great attractions as well.
If you want to see things to check out and see in the Tri-Cities, click here.
Out of 50 states, I'll take 8th but I'm sure through the years as Washington State keeps growing, we might be able to wrestle #1 away from California someday.