I'm sure our police officers have seen it all, but sometimes when you see a news story and arrest, you've got to shake your head.

Things Got Weird on Highway 20: Passenger Urinates on Cars, Driver Arrested for DUI

This news story is coming from the Sedro-Woolley Police near Bellingham has got to be one of their stranger DUI arrests and stories.

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Passenger Allegedly Peeing on Cars Leads Police to a Very Strange DUI Stop

On Saturday, November 14th at 3:45 PM, Sedro-Woolley Officers were dispatched to a traffic enforcement complaint westbound on HWY 20 coming into the city limits from upriver.

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Officers were looking for a Chevy pickup where witnesses said that a man was peeing on cars from the passenger side of the truck as they passed vehicles along the highway.

Officers found the Chevy and pulled it over. Officers didn't witness the peeing, but the driver was swerving all over the road, giving them enough probable cause to pull the Chevy pickup over.

The driver was only wearing their boxer shorts and was obviously intoxicated, as the smell of alcohol reeked from the vehicle.

The driver failed field sobriety tests and blew a .177 on a PBT. Officers arrested him and transported him to SWPD for further testing. At the office, the subject blew a .172 and .179. Officers then transported the subject to Skagit County Jail, where they booked him for DUI. The driver had no prior DUIs.

In an update from the Sedro-Woolley Police, the passenger wasn't cited for peeing because his appendage wasn't visible from the witness's point of view. Under the RCW, the appendage must be visible.

As I was saying, a very odd and weird story out of Washington State. Luckily, that driver is now under arrest.