Washington Is the Only State With an Official Waterfall—Here’s Why

One of Eastern Washington's most beloved places to road trip is also unique in the fact that it's the only state with an official waterfall.

How Palouse Falls Became Washington’s One and Only State Waterfall

If you haven't been to Palouse Falls in Eastern Washington, you are missing out on something spectacular.

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Out of 3,000 Waterfalls, Why Did Washington Choose This One?

As a young teen, Palouse Falls was one of my favorite places to visit, and I've even hiked around the falls before, so it's a pretty amazing place to check out.

We camped there one night, and there is nothing better than waking up to fresh air and the falls.

READ MORE: 7 Breathtaking Waterfalls In Washington State You Must Visit

One thing I didn't realize is that Washington State is the only state that has an official waterfall, and Palouse Falls is it. There are over 3,000 waterfalls in the Evergreen State, and Palouse Falls is among the top.

Back in 2014, elementary kids in Washtucna participated in an effort to get Palouse Falls as the official waterfalls of Washington State, and they succeeded.

So, if you are thinking about a road trip this summer and haven't been to Palouse Falls, mark this down as a potential location for you and your family to check out.

Palouse Falls has the distinction of being the only official state falls in the nation, so that's a pretty cool title.