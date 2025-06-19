Know the Rules: WA’s “No Touch” Law Is Being Enforced

I'll be the first to admit, I've been guilty of breaking Washington State's "No Touch" rule.

“No Touch” Law in WA: What’s Legal and What’s Not?

I've tried to be better, and for good reason. Washington State is cracking down on "No Touch" violators with tickets of $136 for the first offense and $234 for each additional offense.

Washington State's "No Touch" law has been in effect since 2017, and a lot of people are still breaking the law daily, making for some hefty fines around the Evergreen State.

What Is Washington’s “No Touch” Law?

A few days ago, I saw a driver in Kennewick with their phone to their ear while driving. They'd be getting a ticket if they were spotted by the police. It might surprise you that just touching your phone while driving can result in a ticket.

It's easy to pick it up and check it as a stoplight, but again, it could get you a hefty ticket

Here's what the "No Touch" says in Washington State:

No hand-held cell phone use, according to the Washington State Patrol

Per RCW 46.61.672 & RCW 46.61.673:

• Drivers may not use hand-held cell phones while they are driving, stopped in traffic, or at a stoplight. This includes tablets, laptops, games, or other handheld electronic devices.

• Drivers may not watch a video while they drive.

• This does not apply if a driver is contacting emergency services.

• Drivers can use hand-held devices when they are parked or out of the flow of traffic.

Hands-free use is allowed in Washington State

Hands-free use, such as through Bluetooth, is allowed, as is a single touch to start a function. Start the GPS or music before you drive. You can also get a $99 ticket for other types of distractions such as grooming, smoking, eating, or reading if the activity interferes with safe driving, and you are pulled over for another traffic offense.

So I got a stiff reminder to stay off my phone this morning as I saw a WSP trooper on 395 clocking people in the 35 MPH zone.

The best thing you can do is stash your phone in the glove box or put it away to avoid getting a "No Touch" ticket in Washington State.

