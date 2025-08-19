Washington Healthcare Workers Warned of Scam Calls From Fake State Staff

The Washington State Department of Health is alerting licensed health professionals about a wave of scams linked to its Office of Health Professions (OHP).

Scam Watch: Fraudsters Pose as Washington Health Department Employees

Officials say fraudsters are sending out emails and messages designed to look legitimate, even going so far as to use the names of real OHP employees.

In some cases, the scammers are creating email addresses that closely mimic official Department of Health accounts to trick recipients into believing the communication is authentic.

The Latest Scam in Washington Is Targeting Health Workers — Are You at Risk?

What You Need to Know:

These messages may request personal information, payment, or sensitive documentation under the pretense of licensing issues, investigations, or disciplinary action.

The e-mails may appear legitimate, using logos, formatting, and staff names to impersonate official communications from the Department of Health.

In some cases, professionals have received phone calls or letters that also appear to be from DOH or OHP.

This is a big heads up for health care officials in Washington State. It's very easy to get fooled into clicking on an email or taking a phone call asking for payment.

I do volunteer work for Pet Overpopulation Prevention, and that's how I first discovered this scam.

Scammers Continue to Target Licensees

According to a press release, licensees are continuing to report being victims of scam callers claiming to represent the Pharmacy Commission or another government agency.

Going forward, verify any communication you think is a scam by contacting the Office of Health Professions directly at the OHP customer service line at 360-236-4700.

