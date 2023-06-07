Honest, Legitimate, Free Fishing in Washington THIS Weekend

Free Fishing Weekend in Washington is June 10th and 11th for certain species.

Those species included are: rainbow trout and bass in lowland lakes across the state;

Lingcod, cabezon, and rockfish on the Washington coast; and Shad in the Columbia River. Note: a license is required when fishing for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, and halibut, as well as harvesting clams, oysters, and other shellfish.

A Discover Pass is not required on DNR, WDFW, or Washington State Park lands for this weekend, in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day and Free Fishing Day. A Vehicle Access Pass is not required. And, two-pole endorsement is not needed.

While no licenses are required for some species on Free Fishing Weekend, it's still important to check the regulations for other rules such as size limits, bag limits, and area closures that will still be in effect.

You may want to download the Fish Washington mobile app.

The free mobile app is designed to convey up-to-the-minute fishing regulations for every lake, river, stream and marine area in the state.

It's FREE to download on Google Play and in Apple's App Store.

The app has awesome features, including locations of boat launches, and fishing access points. Maps and more are available on the Fish Washington app.

