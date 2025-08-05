When Does Daylight Saving Time End in WA State & What You Need to Know

It's that time of year when days get shorter, and it means it's time for Daylight Saving Time here in Washington State.

When Does DST End in Washington State in 2025?

The funny thing is, Washington State voted way back in 2019 to get rid of Daylight Saving Time, but it takes an act of Congress to make it official here in the Evergreen State.

The easiest way to remember what to do with your clock in the Fall and Spring is the adage, Spring Forward and Fall Back, so as we get to fall, you guessed it, we are falling back.

Will Washington Ever Stop Changing Clocks?

The idea behind DST is to make better use of daylight during the longer days of summer, reducing the need for artificial lighting in the evening.

Some think it's antiquated thinking, but outside of Arizona and Hawaii, WA State still follows the federally mandated DST schedule, and it does take an act of Congress to change DST, which we tried to do in 2019.

So, when do we "fall back" this year in 2025?

Mark Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 2:00 a.m. on your calendar for the time switch. Most clocks will change automatically, but not the stove or the car, so worth knowing the date and time for DST.

As we get to the end of summer, it's weird to see it getting darker and darker already, but we are still a few months away from the Daylight Saving Time changeover.

