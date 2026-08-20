Alert: Washington DOL Has a Reminder for Anyone With Expired Tabs

Something popped into our mailbox last week, and I was a little surprised.

Got Expired Tabs? Washington DOL Wants You to Renew

We received a bright yellow reminder from the Washington State Department of Licensing that our tabs had expired.

We've received the tab reminder notice before, but I've never seen a tabs expired notice before.

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Washington DOL Has a Reminder for Anyone With Expired Tabs

The notice explained that our license plate tabs had expired and needed to be renewed.

Luckily, we sold this vehicle, so our next step was to let the WSDOL know about it so we aren't on the hook in case the car gets pulled over for expired tabs.

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The yellow notices are going out all over the state according to a posting from the DOL, so it's a legitimate reminder and not a scam.

For me, I was surprised to see one, but I always renew my tabs, so it was something I wasn't expecting.

One thing I did learn many years ago in Prosser is that I got a ticket for expired tabs even though I was still in the month of renewal.

I was informed that your renewal date is on the registration and doesn't go by the month of renewal.

Just a lesson I had to learn the hard way.

So if you see these notices in the mail, they are legit and should be paid attention to.