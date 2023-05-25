Have You Been to Any of WA’s 7 Best BBQ Restaurants?

If you're a fan of barbecue, you may want to visit Washington's finest BBQ joints.

Have You Visited Any of Washington's 7 Best Barbecue Restaurants? Who doesn't like BBQ? I'm a HUGE fan of anything barbecued. Most people enjoy barbecue ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. There are several types of barbecue styles and flavors. If you want to roadtrip to some of the best BBQ places in Washington, you're in for a treat. Let us know which is your favorite. Are these the BEST BBQ restaurants in Washington?

Have you been to any of the above restaurants? Which was your favorite?

If you're in Olympia, Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse is definitely worth a stop.

I grew up in Minnesota, and barbecuing was something that occurred mostly in the summer.

I can remember chicken rotating on a rotisserie in the grill was a big deal. When it was time for the sauce to go on, meant that dinner was to be served soon. Still, years later, I prefer a grilled hamburger. Thanks, Mom.

My husband's favorite place to go for BBQ is any of the Porter's Real BBQ locations.

Thanks goodness, there are 3 in Tri-Cities. My husband, Jeff, LOVES the pulled pork sandwich. and, believe it or not, Porter Kinney is a real person. And, his story is fascinating.

What makes a barbecue joint worth visiting?

When you walk in, can you smell the smoker? This is a good sign. Of course, it's all about the meat. Usually it's cooked slowly over low heat. Ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and chicken are all awesome. People want excellent flavor with quality cuts. Good BBQ doesn't necessarily have to be slathered in sauce. Why ruin the smoky flavor of the wood smoke? Sauce is served to highlight the flavor of the smoked meat. Classic side dishes are a must. Any type of potatoes, mac-n-cheese, green beans or baked beans, corn, and coleslaw are the basics. Now I'm hungry.

