Washington Is America’s Bigfoot and UFO Capital This Halloween
Halloween is around the corner, and it might not surprise you, but it also might surprise you that Bigfoot and UFO's reign supreme in Washington State.
Washington's Bigfoot and UFO Sightings Make Halloween Even Spookier
Have you ever gone looking for Bigfoot, or have you seen a UFO in the night skies over your town? I know in Kennewick, where I live, I've seen some strange lights in the sky, so anything is possible.
A Spooky Washington Halloween: Bigfoot, UFOs and Unexplained Sightings
In a recent study from Answer Socrates, UFO sightings rank #1 in WA compared to all 49 other states. We've had over 5,055 sightings, and I'm sure there are plenty more that are undocumented.
READ MORE: Here are 40+ trunk or treats to check out around Tri-Cities
Bigfoot is even a bigger deal in our state. Ranking #1 in the nation with over 600 sightings.
After Bigfoot, Washington's most-googled monster is skinwalkers (13 searches for every 100 Bigfoot searches)
"Washington is the Bigfoot and UFO capital of America by a large distance. It has the most Bigfoot reports of any state, 601, the most UFO reports per person, and it googles Bigfoot more than any other state. Pierce County alone has 76 Bigfoot reports." according to James Oliver, founder of Answer Socrates
So on Halloween night in your neighborhood, it might be a kid in a Bigfoot costume, or it could be the REAL thing. BOO!
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals