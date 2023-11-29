Scarce Snow Forces WA Ski Resort to Delay Opener
A serious lack of snow has forced a WA ski resort to reschedule its season opener.
Originally scheduled for Friday, December 1st, Stevens Pass announced that it will not be opening as planned. What are the odds? Even though a Pacific Northwest snowstorm is predicted to hit Thursday, the decision was made postpone the opener. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 100% chance of snow on Friday. However, a new opening date has not yet been set by Stevens Pass staff.
Stevens Pass is hosting a rail session instead.
All is not completely dead at the ski resort. A rail session is planned for Saturday from 10 am till 3 pm. Food will be served and drinks will be available. Tickets are $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the EpicPromise Foundation, a fund that supports conservation efforts at ski resorts. Ski pass holders can enjoy the event for FREE. The last day to purchase season passes for Stevens Pass is Sunday.
Crystal Mountain Resort WILL open on December 1st.
The lower mountain will be open exclusively for Crystal Legend, Roots, Premier, and Ikon Pass holders. On Saturday, December 2nd, Crystal Mountain will open for all guests.
