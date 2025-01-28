Can you believe it's already time to begin preparing for Tax season? Preparing ahead of time can go a long way to keep you feeling less stressed.

A few things should be considered this year for those filing a 2024 tax return. For one, if you are expecting a tax refund this year, get your taxes filed as early as possible.

Due to a Federal Hiring Freeze, the IRS is extremely low on staff. It's quite possible that processing will be very delayed. Which means a delay in receiving your tax refund.

Double-check your forms and information for errors before submitting your taxes.

It's important to double-check all forms and information so that errors don't further delay your tax processing and refund.

File your return electronically if possible and as early as possible.

Consult with a tax professional or research 'new tax laws' for WA State if you are preparing and filing your own taxes returns.

The deadline for submitting your 2024 tax returns is April 15th, 2025

If you need to file an extension for a Non-Payment return You will be given more time to file your documents. If you owe money however you will need to pay the amount owed by April 15th, but you will have extra time to submit documents.

It's always best to contact the WA State Department of Revenue if you have questions, however, you may find you are unable to talk to anyone due to the hiring freeze and an overabundance of questions via phone.

You may be able to submit questions online for help.

Get our free mobile app

Have You Ever Thought About Never Paying Taxes Again? Just what would you give up or do to never have to pay those pesky taxes again? Check to see if one of your ideas landed in our top 10 list! Gallery Credit: JD Knight