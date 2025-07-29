A Beloved Original WA State Burger Ranch Is Closing After 48 Years

A beloved Burger Ranch location in Washington State is closing after 48 years.

It's one of the original Burger Ranches in the state, and this Sunday, August 3rd, will be its final day in business.

Get our free mobile app

Located on South 1st Street in Yakima, after 48 years, that Burger Ranch location is closing its doors.

google maps street view google maps street view loading...

I was one of those kids who loved Burger Ranch and Arctic Circle growing up in WA State. My hometown of Clarkston still has a great Burger Ranch that was once an Arctic Circle.

There are still numerous Burger Ranch locations across the state, but it's disheartening to see one of the original Burger Ranch locations close after 48 years.

According to a Facebook posting, the owners, the Gargett family, are retiring after years of running the location.

It's an iconic location, saying goodbye, but hopefully someone else will buy the location and keep the tradition alive.

For me, some of my best memories are eating at Burger Ranch. When I lived in Yakima, this was one location that my family and I ate at several times.

Sunday is the final day, so if you want to get in and enjoy one last "Big Ranch" burger, get to it!

READ NEXT: Beloved Kennewick Cafe Is Moving, Here's Where It's Going

12 Businesses We Sure Miss In The Richland Uptown Mall We asked you and you responded with the 12 businesses you still miss in the Richland Washington Uptown Shopping Center. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals