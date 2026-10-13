Washington Costco $14 Million Email Lawsuit: Who Gets Paid and How Much?

Tri-Citians, are you part of a $14 million Costco settlement? I've got new details on the settlement that could put a few more bucks into your pocket.

Washington Costco Shoppers Could Get Money From $14M Lawsuit

If you didn't know it, a lawsuit, Michael Aaland v. Costco Wholesale Corporation, was filed in King County Superior Court.

The lawsuit alleges that Costco sent promotional emails with subject lines that made sales sound like they were about to end, even though the promotions allegedly continued beyond the advertised deadlines.

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Did You Get Costco Emails? Here's What Washington Shoppers Need to Know

The verdict is in: Costco will pay $14 million, but it admitted no wrongdoing.

It does mean checks will be going out, so are you getting one of those checks here in Washington State?

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According to the official settlement website, you generally needed to meet all three requirements:

Live in Washington state when you received the email.

Receive a commercial email from Costco or someone acting on its behalf between June 2, 2021, and July 7, 2026.

Have received the email at an address appearing in Costco's records.

The time to submit for a check has passed, but over 313,275 claims have been approved. Are you one of those claims?

The settlement has been approved, and those who are eligible will be receiving checks in the future.

You can read more details about the settlement and payout here