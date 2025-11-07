Here’s What’s Closed on Veterans Day in Washington State

Veterans Day is around the corner, and there will be several closures that you should be aware of for the holiday.

What’s Open in WA State on Veterans Day 2025?

Many of our state government offices, for example, the Washington State Department of Licensing, have announced that their offices will be closed on November 11th.

Also, some county/city offices: For example, county legal‐holiday lists in Washington show most offices will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Your Quick Guide to WA Veterans Day 2025 Closures

Federal offices in Washington State (including federal courts) will be closed for the federal holiday.

Postal services: Since it's a federal holiday, the United States Postal Service will not deliver regular mail, and most post offices will be closed.

Banks: Often, banks observe the Federal Reserve’s holiday calendar, so many branch locations may be closed or have limited hours.

Retail stores, restaurants, grocery stores: Many will remain open, though hours may vary by location.

It's always good to check ahead, especially when it comes to retail stores, to make sure they are open.

If you are a veteran, thank you for your service, and if there are stores and restaurants running specials for veterans, make sure you take full advantage of those discounts.

I'm appreciative of our veterans; my dad served in the Navy, so I'm pretty dang proud of him.

