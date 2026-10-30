I-90 Drivers Get Some Welcome News Ahead of the Holidays

Bridge construction can be a pain in the summer, but there is good news from the WSDOT when it comes to the Vantage Bridge this fall.

Smoother Sailing Ahead: All Lanes Open on Vantage Bridge

Drivers have been frustrated all summer long near Vantage as road construction on the bridge has included a $79 million project by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to replace the aging concrete driving surface on the I-90 Vantage Bridge over the Columbia River.

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I-90 Vantage Bridge Gets a Winter Break From Construction

So what have they been up to:

According to the latest construction update, crews have replaced 508 of the bridge's 612 concrete deck panels since work began in 2024.

That's approximately 83% of the panels.

Crews also completed a drainage structure east of the bridge during the 2026 construction season.

credit: WA DOT credit: WA DOT

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Construction isn't complete yet and should restart in March 2027, but a WSDOT posting says all lanes are open and moving through this fall and winter.

That'll make it much easier for you if you are traveling the Vantage area during the next few months.

Construction isn't complete yet, but a break from the delays should be a welcome relief for Eastern Washington drivers traveling over the Vantage Bridge.