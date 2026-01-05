WA Residents Warned of USPS Postmark Change in 2026

If you are like me, you are always scrambling to get mail to the post office around election time or taxes, but a new change from the USPS might change that bad habit.

USPS Processing Dates May Affect WA Ballots and Tax Mail

Whenever I'm dropping off my taxes or election ballot, I'm always banking on the day stamp to make sure I've hit my mailing deadline, but now the postmark deadline is changing in Washington State

Here's what you need to know about the changes that could affect your mail, especially a rent check, taxes, or an election ballot.

The postmark date, the date stamped on mail, will now reflect the date the item is first processed by USPS automated equipment at a processing facility, often a regional hub, instead of the date you dropped it into a mailbox or handed it to a clerk

Washington Mail Postmarks to Change Under USPS 2026 Update

So if you are rushing with that rent check or taxes, it might be a few days before your postmark is actually stamped on your letter.

This new change took effect on December 24th, 2025, but as you head into the new year, this is your heads up.

Here are a few options if you want a day of postal mark:

Request a Manual Postmark : USPS customers may present a mail piece at a retail counter and request a "manual (local) postmark". This postmark is applied at the time of acceptance, so the date aligns with the date the USPS took possession.

Postage Validation Imprint (PVI) : When a customer pays for postage at a retail counter, the PVI label applied by the employee also indicates the date of acceptance.

Certificate of Mailing: Customers may purchase a Certificate of Mailing, or use Registered or Certified Mail, to obtain a receipt that serves as evidence of the date the item was presented for mailing.

So there you are, it might be frustrating, but now you can plan around those pesky deadline dates to make sure your mail makes it in time.