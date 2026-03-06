UFO Sighting at the Tri-City Raceway… and We are All Here for It
Washington State is one of those states where UFO sightings run rampant, and I love a good UFO sighting, especially when the sighting is right here in the Tri-Cities.
Out-of-This-World Sighting at Tri-City Raceway
In a Facebook posting from the Tri-City Raceway, something weird is going on at the raceway, and we are here for it.
Aliens Love Racing Too? UFO Spotted at Tri-City Raceway
The posting reads:
Track officials discovered this mysterious “landing circle” this morning at the Nation’s Fastest ½-Mile Tri-Oval.
Early reports suggest a group of aliens may have touched down while scouting the 57th Running of the Apple Cup… apparently, they heard THE RACING HERE IS OUT OF THIS WORLD.
After further investigation, some witnesses believe the spacecraft may have actually looked a lot like… a motorcycle doing a burnout.
Either way, whoever (or whatever) made this landing:
• Knows how to spin a tire
• Left a pretty impressive crop circle
• And might want to remember… the track has eyes everywhere.
I'm not sure what to believe, but I do know aliens love racing, and with the Apple Cup around the corner, I'd love to think these aliens are looking for the best seats.
