Where Can You See the Most Beautiful Flowers in Washington?

Have you ever been to a glorious flower field?

Flower fields are tremendous to see. And, I've only seen one many times. When I lived in California, I would often visit The Flower Fields in Carlsbad. It's 55 acres of the most gorgeous flowers that seem to go on forever. It's a pretty amazing scene to view. The CA Flower Fields are the result of 85 years of families cultivating beautiful flowers on a farm.

Tulip Town is known as the 'jewel of Skagit Valley' in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Founded by Dutch immigrants, Tulip Town has been the jewel of Skagit Valley since 1984. When the DeGoede family retired in 2019, they passed the torch to longtime valley residents who are proud to carry on the Tulip Town tradition. If you’re looking for a family-friendly and dog-friendly tulip experience, you’re in the right place! Experience 5 acres of pristine Skagit farmland brimming with over 55 varieties of vibrant tulips.

When is Tulip Town Open to Tulip Town?

The 2023 season is open through May 7th. Hours are:

Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm

Friday through Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm

Is it true? Are you allowed to bring your dog?

Yes! Dogs are allowed with any ticket level with the exception of the Experience Pass.

We ask that:

✔ Dogs remain on a short leash throughout your visit at Tulip Town ✔ You pick up after your dog (we will have doggy clean-up stations around the farm) ✔ Your dog is well-behaved around people and other dogs Failure to follow these rules will result in removal from the farm.

