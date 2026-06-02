Tri-Cities Walmart and Grocery Shoppers Should Check for Recalled Pizza Product

Pizza product sold in Washington State Walmart's, along with other retailers, is being recalled due to possible Salmonella.

Washington Consumers Warned After Popular Frozen Pizza Item Pulled From Shelves

This is an updated recall from a previous recall, a California Dairies, Inc. milk powder recall due to a concern of potential Salmonella contamination

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Frozen Food Recall Expands: Could This Product Be in Your Tri-Cities Freezer?

Certain batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread (“5 Cheese Bread”) are being recalled even though no illnesses have been reported.

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READ MORE: Massive Ice Cream Recall Includes Oregon

Here's what you are looking for:

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Motor City Pizza 5 Cheese Bread Single Pack with a UPC of 8 70375 00511 1 and Motor City Pizza 5 Cheese Bread 2-pack with a UPC of 8 70375 00509 8.

The sell-by date is printed in black inside the cheese bread image on the front of the pizza.

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled lots listed above may contact Champion Foods LLC directly at info@motorcitypizzacompany.com for more information.

5 Cheese Bread lots were distributed and sold nationwide at retailers including Costco, Walmart, Giant Landover, Grocery Outlet, Jewel, Kroger, Schnucks, Target, C&S, Bozzuto’s, Brookshire Grocery, Meijer, Food City, KeHe, Lipari, Publix, Merchants Discount Hickory, PDI/Hy-Vee, River Valley, SpartanNash, Supervalu, and UNFI.

So Tri-Citians, open up those freezers to make sure that you don't have these pizza products in your home.