Walking at Night? Here’s How to Stay Safe in Tri-Cities

We've had several pedestrian/vehicle accidents lately around the Tri-Cities, and sadly, a few fatalities, and it's becoming increasingly important for people walking after dark to know some safety tips that'll keep them safe.

Important Safety Tips for Tri-Cities Night Walkers

My wife barely missed a guy walking across the road on 27th near Highway 395 because they weren't in the crosswalk and were wearing black.

He was lucky he didn't get hit.

As the days get shorter and the nights come earlier, most people in the Tri-Cities find themselves walking after dark, whether it’s heading home from work, walking the dog, or getting in some late-night exercise, but with reduced visibility, rain, and distracted drivers, nighttime walks can quickly turn dangerous if you’re not prepared.

Tri-Cities Reminder: Be Seen and Stay Safe After Dark

It's easy to point fingers at distracted drivers on their phones, and that's true, but also, if you are walking after dark, you need to be prepared as well.

I've devised a few safety tips to help you navigate our streets after dark.

First and foremost, be visible. Reflective gear, light-colored clothing, or even a simple clip-on LED light can make a huge difference.

Second, walk facing traffic whenever possible. It allows you to see oncoming cars and react if needed.

Stick to sidewalks or pathways, and if none are available, stay as far to the side of the road as you can.

Third, ditch the distractions. It’s tempting to scroll through your phone or listen to music, but keep alert and stay focused on your surroundings.

And finally, make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume they see you, even in crosswalks. Many collisions happen because a pedestrian thinks a driver is stopping, and the driver doesn’t.

My biggest piece of advice is to cross at the crosswalks and use the lights. Kennewick has a bunch of new lighted crosswalks worth using, so don't risk your life; it's just not worth it.

