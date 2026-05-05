Tri-Cities Residents Urged to Check Fridges After USDA Salmonella Recall

There's a nationwide recall that Tri-Cities consumers need to know about. The recall could include possible Salmonella contamination

Food Safety Alert in Tri-Cities After Nationwide Meat Recall

In a posting from the USDA, the recall includes several brands, including Great Value, which is sold at local Walmart stores in the Columbia Basin.

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Tri-Cities Consumers Advised to Double-Check Meat Purchases After Recall

Here are the products you are looking for:

Mama Cozzi’s, Biscuit Crust Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Pizza (Produced between Feb. 17 and Feb. 26)

Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon topping, Pepper and onion breakfast pizza (Produced between Feb. 17 and Feb. 26)

Pork King Good, Sour Cream and Onion Pork Rinds (Produced between Dec. 30, 2025, and Feb. 12)

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Pork King, Party Size Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds (Produced between Jan. 7 and Feb. 10)

Culinary Circle, Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch (Produced on Feb. 19)

Great Value, Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch (Produced on Feb. 11 and March 12)

Great Value, Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch (Produced on Feb. 28, March 1, and March 8)

Great Value, Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch (Produced on April 13)

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READ MORE: 10 Best Tri-Cities Diners For Delicious Food U Need To Check Out

The good news is that no illnesses have been reported yet from this nationwide recall.

You can read more about this recall right here. Check your freezers and be safe.