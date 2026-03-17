Tri-Cities Near a UFO Hotspot as WA Ranks #2

I'm sure the best places to catch a UFO sighting in the Tri-Cities could be Badger Mountain, Candy Mountain, or Jump Off Joe, but overall, Washington State ranks #2 for UFO activity.

New Data: WA Is #2 for Reported Alien Encounters

In a recent survey, it should come as no surprise that the Evergreen State is a hotbed of UFO activity.

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WA Among Nation’s Top Alien Abduction Hotspots

The new survey by Casino.ca updates its annual rankings by analyzing over 150,000 UFO sighting reports from the National UFO Reporting Center (1974-2026), alongside current social media data, to reveal which US states have the highest likelihood of alien abduction.

READ MORE: UFO Sighting at Tri-City Raceway and We Are For You

Some key Washington findings: Washington ranked the #2 US state where you’re most likely to be abducted by aliens

The state has dropped from #1 in last year’s rankings

7,973 UFO sightings have been reported in Washington

The odds of being abducted by aliens in the state are 1 in 977 Ironically, Alien Abduction Day is this Friday, so I'm thinking we all should head up to Badger Mountain for a zap zap to the top of a UFO.

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Washington State did lose its #1 spot to Delaware last year, and it does seem to make sense since all of our politicians are there - see where I went with that?

You can check out more details on the survey here.