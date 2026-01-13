Tri-Cities Airport Announces Two New Alaska Airlines Nonstop Routes

Good news for travelers departing from the Tri-Cities in 2026. The Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) is launching several non-stop flights to two popular destinations.

Flying Just Got Easier: Two New Alaska Airlines Routes Coming to PSC

Nothing beats a non-stop flight, and we have several non-stop routes coming and going here in the Columbia Basin. But now, two popular straight routes are getting geared up for the New Year.

I've flown out of Yakima, Spokane, and Seattle just to get a direct flight to Southern California, and now we've got a direct flight launching in 2026.

Tri-Cities Travelers Get New Nonstop Flights to PDX and SoCal

In a posting from the Tri-Cities airport, here are the two newest direct flights getting to launch in 2026:

Portland International Airport (PDX) service begins in June 2026, reconnecting Tri-Cities to one of the Pacific Northwest’s busiest hubs for the first time in 7 years.

Hollywood Burbank (BUR) service launched in October 2025, offering another route for our community to travel to Southern California.

Alaska Airlines is the provider, so hopefully these new routes will be popular with travelers.

If you are like me, having direct flights out of the Tri-Cities makes traveling a lot easier.