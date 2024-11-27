Tri-Cities Annual ‘Turkey Trot’ for American Red Cross

It's that time of year! The Annual Turkey Trot 1 mile or 5K Run to raise funds for the American Red Cross.

Get our free mobile app

Can you walk the course instead of run?

Yes, you can walk, run, skip or whatever you'd like!

This is such a fun event and a wonderful tradition for your Thanksgiving Holiday. I've walked or run the Turkey Trot for many years living in Tri-Cities but haven't done it for the past several years.

The American Red Cross provides resources and services to our community through its members and volunteers. The Annual run helps raise funds to support these services.

'This long-standing tradition raises critical funds to help support our local community during one of life's darkest moments - a home fire. Every day home fires bring unimaginable loss to families. In a matter of minutes, everything they know and love is lost.

If you've ever wondered what that really means, please take a look at this video, which features one of our local board members, Carmel Perez, and our local Red Cross Chapter's work on FREE smoke alarm installations.

Tri-Citians often dress up in fun Thanksgiving attire and make it a festive gathering with family and friends.

How much does it cost to participate?

I love fun ways to raise money. The cost is moderate. You can pre-register for a lower price each year. You can also pay day of the event for a bit more.

American Red Cross Screen shot American Red Cross Screen shot loading...

Date:

November 28, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Time Details:

Event Schedule: Thursday, November 28, 2024 7:30 a.m. - Registration and Packet Pick Up Opens; Free! hot coffee and hot cocoa available at the on-site Red Cross vehicle while supplies last 8:15 a.m. - Welcome and National Anthem 8:30 a.m. - Pre-Race Warm Up 8:30 a.m. - Streets close Hwy 240, round-about and road by driving range 8:50 a.m. - Participants line up in race corrals Corral #1: Chip Trotters Corral #2: Runners and Power Walkers Corral #3: Walkers, Strollers and Dogs 8:55 a.m. - Last call for race start 9:00 a.m. - Races Start (start and finish lines are the same for the 1 mile and 5K) 9:30 a.m. - Streets re-open to regular traffic

Location:

View Facility

Columbia Park Bandshell

Address:

Highway 240 & Columbia River

Kennewick, WA 99336

Registration Fee information can be found on the website redcross.org/turkeytrot24.

18 Things That You Shouldn't Say at the Thanksgiving Table Ah, Thanksgiving! When families come together all over Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois to give thanks and eat a whole bunch of food. It's usually all fun and smiles unless that ONE family member who has no filter decides to show up. You just never know what they will say and unfortunately, that's the problem! To help alleviate any unnecessary drama this year, just text your family member that causes issues with their mouth and pass along this list of "Things NOT to Say at the Thanksgiving Table". Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

Most Watched NFL Thanksgiving Games of All Time Please note this is being written before the Thanksgiving game of 2024. All info has been taken from Board Room Gallery Credit: Stryker

Have fun! Maybe I'll see ya there!

Happy Thanksgiving!