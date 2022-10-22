Exciting Tri-Cities Premiere Coffee Bar Opens to Delighted Crowd in Pasco
There's a new coffee bar ready to take Tri-Cities by storm.
Swigg Coffee Bar held its grand opening to a ready audience in Pasco on Friday. The Tri-Cities newest coffee sensation is located at 4845 Broadmoor Boulevard.
The best our Tri-Cities has to offer you! Freshly roasted beans, homemade baked goods and delicious burritos and sandwiches.
Don't feel bad if you missed out. The grand opening will continue through Tuesday with exciting specials. On Sunday, October 23rd Swigg Coffee Bar is offering 2 drinks for $6. And on Monday, the 25th, It's Swigg Merch Day. Customers will receive FREE merchandise with ANY purchase WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
I went through the drive thru on Friday. It was a really efficient, rewarding experience. I ordered the Chupacabra. (Breve white mocha with caramel, choc mac, cinnamon powder and white coffee) I sipped on this delightful hot drink all the way home. I also ordered the Strawberry Lotus,a strawberry energy drink my husband. He gives it two thumbs up. I tried it, too. I'm a fan.
What an exciting time. After the last few years, it's inspiring to see new businesses open. And I've read that there's more to come.