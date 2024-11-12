Tri-Cities Most Lovable Residents Need You-Consider Adopting Now

I don't think a day goes by that I don't spend at least several minutes contemplating the needs of homeless pets.

Please consider fostering or adopting a pet today.

Every time I drive down the road from home, a dog looks like it's lost, dumped, or needs to get back home.

I live in the county and often people don't contain their pets, but plenty of dogs get abandoned out here too. People dump them when they can no longer care for them. It's the saddest thing in the world for me.

So many dogs and cats need forever homes in our communities.

I know having a pet is a huge responsibility and one everyone should take seriously. Sometimes, circumstances change unexpectedly, and people need to find alternative homes for their pets. I understand.

Please NEVER dump a pet.

I'm not here to judge just here to plead with anyone who is remotely considering a new forever friend to explore fostering a dog or cat in your home or committing to adopting one.

Pets bring so much joy to life! There are no truer souls. And there are many adoptable pets available currently at a price one can afford.

Benton Franklin Humane Society has many pets currently looking for forever homes.

Where else can I look for Pets to adopt?

Pet Finder is also a wonderful place to look.

Find out more about fostering a pet at Pet OverPopulation Prevention

Check out this Instagram post and video about Clifford the Great Pyranese looking for a home and is currently available for adoption.

