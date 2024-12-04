TC’s Lighted Boat Parade: A Glowing Celebration on the Columbia River

Get ready for a dazzling display of lights on the Columbia River as the annual Tri-Cities Lighted Boat Parade returns to brighten up your winter! I have so many great memories spent watching the beautiful boats on a snowy night huddled around the burn bins.

I don't think they allow the burn bins anymore! But, it's still a ton of fun!

There are lots of places along the Columbia River to watch the boats

Held in the beautiful Tri-Cities of Washington, this holiday tradition brings together locals and visitors alike for an evening of colorful boats and festive cheer.

The parade takes place along the Columbia River, where dozens of boats, large and small, are decorated with twinkling lights, creating a magical waterway of holiday spirit.

This event is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to kick off the holiday season with something special. Boats participate in a competitive procession, each vying for top prizes in categories like "Best Decorated" and "Most Creative Theme."

Dress warm and plan to spend awhile

As the boats sail past the riverfront, spectators line the banks, often gathering in places like the Richland or Kennewick waterfronts, enjoying hot cocoa and the fresh winter air.

The glowing reflections on the water add an extra layer of enchantment, making this event not just a parade but an immersive experience that captures the magic of the season.

Whether you're watching from the shoreline or taking part in the festivities, the Tri-Cities Lighted Boat Parade is an unforgettable event that brings the community together in celebration.

Don’t miss this chance to see the Columbia River come alive with holiday lights and joy—mark your calendars for an evening of wonder!

https://www.visittri-cities.com/events/annual/lighted-boat-parade/

