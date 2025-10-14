Explore the Best Halloween Decorations in the Tri-Cities with This Interactive Map

It's that time of year when all the Halloween decorations go up in the Tri-Cities, and some homes look amazing this time of year.

Tri-Cities’ Ultimate Halloween Decorations Map Is Here — See What’s Nearby!

It's a love of the holiday for some of the homeowners and a matter of pride for others when it comes to Halloween decorations in the Columbia Basin.

Some homes look like a back lot of a Hollywood set, and some homes are just amazing with their ghoulish decorations.

Don’t Miss These Must-See Halloween Decorations in Tri-Cities Neighborhoods

If Halloween is your Christmas and you want to find the perfect decorated homes in the Tri-Cities, there is an interactive map you need to check out that'll help you navigate the best Tri-Cities Halloween decorations.

You can even add your home to the interactive map if you want to show off your crazy crib.

Currently, 43 homes are listed, with more being added daily, so you'll likely spend hours checking these places out. If you love Halloween houses, this map is for you.

The cool thing is that the map also encompasses Christmas. It's worth checking out.

Follow this link to Pacific NW Christmas Lights for the interactive Halloween map and have fun!

