Tri-Cities Trick-or-Treaters Get a Treat: Mild, Dry Weather for Halloween Night

Halloween is Friday night, which is an awesome way to kick off the weekend.

We had crazy winds this past weekend, but how is the weather shaping up for this coming weekend in the Tri-Cities?

No Need for Rain Boots! Tri-Cities Halloween Forecast Looks Spook-tacular

Looking ahead, I think Halloween is looking to be a good night for trick-or-treaters in the Columbia Basin.

Here's a timeline of what you can expect for Halloween night in the Tri-Cities:

It stays dry for most of the evening, while trick-or-treating starts, from around 4 pm through about 8 pm, you’ll be looking at cloudy skies, but no rain, which is a good thing for the younger kids.

No Frights from the Forecast! Tri-Cities Set for a Cool but Calm Halloween

Temperatures begin in the low 50s in the late afternoon and gradually drop into the high 40s through the evening.

After about 8 pm, there’s a slight chance of light showers creeping in, so things are mostly stable for the main part of Halloween fun, which will be great for trick-or-treaters in the Tri-Cities.

As we get closer to Halloween, anything is possible weather-wise, but for now, it looks like we are in for some mild weather, and that's a good thing.

We can do without the crazy wind we had this past weekend.

