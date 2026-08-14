Get Your Geek On: Powerhouse Comic Con Takes Over Pasco This Weekend

One of my favorite things to do is go to Comic-Con, and we've got a Comic-Con this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

The Tri-Cities Is Getting Its Geek On This Weekend

I haven't been to this Comic-Con before, so it looks like it's going to be a new adventure to check out. I've been to Rose City, Grit City, Emerald City, and Lilac City cons, but this will be my first in the Tri-Cities.

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Cosplay, Comics and Celebrity Guests: What to Expect at Powerhouse Comic Con

Tri-Cities Powerhouse Comic-Con is happening this weekend at the Hapo Center, August 15th - 16th, and it looks like it will feature some celebrities that you might know about.

Roy Rochlin, Getty Images Roy Rochlin, Getty Images

Sean Gunn, best known for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, will be on site for autographs and selfies this Saturday and Sunday, and that's just one of the expected spotlighted guests.

Reb Brown, TV's 1970's Captain America, will be here, and for me, that's a walk down memory lane from my childhood.

Vivien Killilea, Getty Images Vivien Killilea, Getty Images

Scott Patterson from Gilmore Girls will be at the Con as well, along with several other guests.

READ MORE: 25 Towns To Visit Before The End Of Summer Near Tri-Cities

There should be plenty to see if you are a comic book fan. A manga fan, a movie buff, or love cosplay, this convention might be worth checking out, and the good news is, it's right here in the Tri-Cities.

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Let's hope for success so we can see more of these in the future. If you want more info, click here for more details.