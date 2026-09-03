Updated Details: New Toys R Us Store Coming to Columbia Center Mall

A few days ago, I wrote about Toys R Us coming back to the Tri-Cities. I was pretty excited, but I didn't have many details.

Toys R Us Is Coming Back to the Tri-Cities After 8 Years

It's been eight years since Toys R Us said goodbye to the Tri-Cities. Macy's bought the IP, so we saw a little Toys R Us Kiosk inside their stores, but not the true return to greatness.

Photo by Thimo Pedersen on Unsplash A red and white plastic ball resting on a pile of trading cards

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Eight Years Later, Toys R Us Is Returning to the Tri-Cities

Now fans and those of us who grew up with Toys R Us in the Tri-Cities should be getting excited as the owners of the Columbia Center Mall have announced that Toys R Us is coming back, and it's not just a kiosk this time.

READ MORE: Breaking News: Toys R Us Is Coming Back To Kennewick?

In an article from the Tri-Cities Journal of Business, the new Toys R Us store will be between Dick's Sporting Goods and Macy's. An opening date has not been announced, but the store is currently looking to hire staff.

Photo by Huy Hung Trinh on Unsplash assorted-colored toys on table

So the cool news, it's a real store and not a kiosk, which will make it fun to check out all the new items that the store will have when it opens.

We will keep you up to date as we get information, and I'll be the first to say welcome back, Toys R Us!